Open Data Structures

Data structures presented in the book include stacks, queues, deques, and lists implemented as arrays and linked-lists; space-efficient implementations of lists; skip lists; hash tables and hash codes; binary search trees including treaps, scapegoat trees, and red-black trees; integer searching structures including binary tries, x-fast tries, and y-fast tries; heaps, including implicit binary heaps and randomized meldable heaps; graphs, including adjacency matrix and ajacency list representations; and B-trees.
The data structures in this book are all fast, practical, and have provably good running times. All data structures are rigorously analyzed and implemented in Java and C++. The Java implementations implement the corresponding interfaces in the Java Collections Framework.
The book and accompanying source code are free (libre and gratis) and are released under a Creative Commons Attribution License. Users are free to copy, distribute, use, and adapt the text and source code, even commercially. The book's LaTeX sources, Java/C++/Python sources, and build scripts are available through github.